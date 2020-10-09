Not done! Yankees force ALDS Game 5 with strong win over Rays

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

You know how it goes, ah, ah, ah, ah, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive.

That exactly what the New York Yankees did after staying off elimination with a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in ALDS Game 4 Thursday night in San Diego.

Who would have thought that pitcher Jordan Montgomery would have the least amount of earned runs by a Yankees starter heading into this one? Or that the Bombers bullpen wouldn’t allow a single run? What about the bottom portion of the Yankees bats saving the day?

Well, that is the story of this thrilling, not done yet New York Yankees win.

First baseman Luke Voit got things going with a moonshot of a solo home run off opener Ryan Thompson in the second inning, which was followed by a bases loaded sac fly from second baseman DJ LeMahieu to make it 2-0.

Luke Voit sends one into ORBIT 🚀pic.twitter.com/SCJWvlY16b — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 8, 2020

It was Voit’s first ever playoff homer.

The Rays cut into that lead after Montgomery loaded the bags and second baseman Brandon Lowe hit into a fielders, splitting the score to 2-1.

Chad Green replaced ‘J-Mo’ at the start of the fifth, after he bent but didn’t break after putting two more runners on in the fourth inning, but nothing came of jam.

Montgomery finished with three hits, four strikeouts, and the single earned run.

As for the Rays pitching, lefty Ryan Yarbrough put a cap on the Yankees batters since relieving Thompson in the second inning – until shortstop Gleyber Torres came to bat in the sixth.

Gley puttin’ it down for Californ-i-a. pic.twitter.com/pZWIDlTkPN — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2020

That game-breaking home run put the Yankees up 4-1 and gave the Bombers much needed support as nine outs were still needed for survival.

Zack Britton got five of those when he came in for the seventh and two thirds of the eighth after Green’s two no hit innings, setting up closer Aroldis Chapman to finish things off.

Chapman went into the ninth with more cushion after catcher Kyle Higashioka singled in Torres from second base against Aaron Slegers, putting the Yankees ahead 5-1.

Hig Little Drives. pic.twitter.com/g4wjMFLz3f — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2020

The Rays had no answer as Chapman set the side down, 5-1 Yankees the final.

Torres, the hero of the night ended with two hits and a stolen bag and although designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton’s five postseason game home run streak ended, he still managed a double after four trips to the plate.

Gerrit Cole will face Tyler Glasnow in Friday night’s winner take all game at either 6:10 or 7:10 p.m.