Yankees lose nail biting, heartbreaking ALDS Game 5 to Rays

This one is going to sting for a long, long time.

The New York Yankees faltered in a tight as could be, winner take all ALDS Game 5 against the rivalrous Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Friday night in San Diego.

For viewers with no vested interest, it was a remarkable pitcher’s duel that ended on a sharp and late crack of the home team’s bat leading to victory and a trip to the ALCS.

However, for Yankees fans it was a heartbreaking nightmare.

Pitching on only three-days rest for the first time in his career, Game 1 starter Gerrit Cole walked the bases loaded to start the game but worked out of the jam completely unscathed after putting three straight by third baseman Joey Wendle, regaining composure to spin a gem of a start.

Rays opener Tyler Glasnow went through the Yankee lineup once, setting reliever Nick Anderson to take over in the mound in third inning to pitch down the game’s mid-stretch.

Outfielder Aaron Judge took Anderson for a ride to right field with a solo home run that put the Yankees up 1-0 in the fourth inning.

After Cole put up a no hitter through 4.2 innings, designated hitter Austin Meadows drove a game tying home run over a leaping Judge who became caught beneath an unfamiliar overhang on Petco Park’s outfield wall in the fifth inning.

Aaron Judge: All of us

Padding: 2020 pic.twitter.com/9wf6RSGTxt — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 10, 2020

The Yankees threatened to retake the lead in the sixth with runners on first and second base but instead first baseman Luke Voit struckout against Peter Fairbanks to end the inning.

After outfielder Brett Gardner made a successful home-run saving catch on outfielder Randy Arozarena, Cole’s night ended after 5.1 innings thrown.

Cole allowed just the homer as his only hit on the night and threw nine strikeouts in his outing.

After his Game 4 outing, Zack Britton came in to close out the sixth, which he did without harm after allowing two runners on.

Closer Aroldis Chapman had an early start on his night after the Yankees tasked him with getting the seventh innings final out, which he did by heating second baseman Brandow Lowe with a K looking.

As fate would have it, a pinch hitting Mike Brosseau would get his long awaited revenge on Chapman with a game breaking, lead changing solo home run that put Tampa ahead 2-1 in the eighth inning.

Tampa closer Diego Castillo put down the Yankees final three batters which consisted of playoff hero and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, Voit, and third baseman Gio Urshela.

Aside from Judge’s big knock, the Yankees lineup stayed frigid throughout the elimination game as second baseman DJ LeMahieu went 0-4 with a strikeout, Stanton with 0-3 with a K and base on balls, along with both Voit Urshela each having two strikeouts and a walk in their 0-3 nights.

