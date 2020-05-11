Cops searching for 14-year-old Bronx girl who has been missing for a week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police continue searching for a 14-year-old girl that went missing from Clason Point last week.

The girl, Tyshirah Mackie was last seen leaving her home at about 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4, according to the NYPD.

Police describe the teen as Black, standing at approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Mackie was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and black sandals, police reports indicate.

Sources close to the investigation believe that she ran away and has had a history of leaving home.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing girl is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept strictly confidential.