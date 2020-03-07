Detectives probe deadly stabbing at 6 train station in the Bronx

One man was killed and another was seriously injured after they were stabbed at the Morrison Avenue/Soundview station in the Bronx early Saturday morning.
The violence occurred just before 4:35 a.m. on March 7 at the mezzanine of the subway station, located in the vicinity of Morrison and Westchester Avenues.
Officers from the 43rd Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress. Upon arriving at the scene, cops found the two victims lying at the bottom of the stairs leading from the Manhattan-bound 6 line platform to the mezzanine.
Both victims suffered stab wounds to the torso.
One of the victims, a 25-year-old man, was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.
The other victim, a 28-year-old man, is now in stable condition at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.