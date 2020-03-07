Quantcast
BronxPolice & Fire

Detectives probe deadly stabbing at 6 train station in the Bronx

Robert Pozarycki
An entrance to the Morrison Avenue station in the Bronx. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

One man was killed and another was seriously injured after they were stabbed at the Morrison Avenue/Soundview station in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

The violence occurred just before 4:35 a.m. on March 7 at the mezzanine of the subway station, located in the vicinity of Morrison and Westchester Avenues.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress. Upon arriving at the scene, cops found the two victims lying at the bottom of the stairs leading from the Manhattan-bound 6 line platform to the mezzanine.

Both victims suffered stab wounds to the torso.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old man, was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The other victim, a 28-year-old man, is now in stable condition at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Robert Pozarycki

