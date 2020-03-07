Detectives probe deadly stabbing at 6 train station in the Bronx

One man was killed and another was seriously injured after they were stabbed at the Morrison Avenue/Soundview station in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

The violence occurred just before 4:35 a.m. on March 7 at the mezzanine of the subway station, located in the vicinity of Morrison and Westchester Avenues.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress. Upon arriving at the scene, cops found the two victims lying at the bottom of the stairs leading from the Manhattan-bound 6 line platform to the mezzanine.

Both victims suffered stab wounds to the torso.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old man, was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The other victim, a 28-year-old man, is now in stable condition at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.