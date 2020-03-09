Detectives search for killer who bludgeoned Bronx woman in her living room

Police are looking for the suspect who beat a Bronx woman to death in her apartment on Sunday night.

Cops found Angelica Jimenez, 61, unconscious with severe head trauma in the living room of her residence at the Castle Hill Houses, on Seward Avenue near Castle Hill Avenue, at 6:45 p.m. on March 8.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and NYPD PSA 8 made the gruesome discovery after responding to a 911 call about an unconscious female at the location.

Responding paramedics pronounced her dead at the location. Jimenez’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.