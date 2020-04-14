Knife-wielding thieves rob a man while riding the D train in the Bronx: NYPD

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who robbed a man on a Bronx subway on Sunday morning.

Authorities say that at 1:12 a.m. on April 12, a 55-year-old man was riding a southbound D train. As the train approached the 170th Street station, he was approached by two unknown men who pulled out a kitchen knife and then forcibly went through his pockets.

The suspects took off with $100 at the 170th Street station and fled towards the Grand Concourse area. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released photos of the suspects taken after the incident in the vicinity of 170 Street and Townsend Avenue:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.