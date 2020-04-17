Police investigating death of Bronx woman who was awaiting results of COVID-19 test

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found in her Bronx home on Thursday evening.

Authorities say that at 7:50 p.m. on April 15, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious woman at a residence on Anthony Avenue near Mt. Hope Place. Upon their arrival officers found 57-year-old Lesa Whitlow unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS declared Whitlow dead at the scene.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that Whitlow had been tested for COVID-19 a few days prior and was awaiting the results. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.