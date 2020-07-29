Small business reopening during COVID-19 Pandemic: Spotlight on the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Thursday at 3 p.m. the Bronx Times Reporter will be hosting a webinar discussing strategies and guidelines for small businesses reopening in the wake of COVID-19 with city council small business committee chair Mark Gjonaj along with Bronx Chamber of Commerce President, Lisa Sorin.

Moderated by amNewYork Metro and Bronx Times reporter Alex Mitchell, the webinar will delve into need-to-know information about what policies are being enacted, avenues for funding and recovery means, along with programs and resources for the city’s massive, small business community that’s eager to safely welcome its customers back.

The Schneps Media webinar will also discuss recent measures taken to address a lack of funding allocated to New York’s outer boroughs, particularly the Bronx.

Space is still available to register for this free, online discussion along with additional webinars at https://www.schnepsmedia.com/webinars/ or by clicking here.