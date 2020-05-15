‘Ssssssneaky visitor’ in the Bronx: Huge python found near mailbox

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JENNA BAGCAL

This big fella was not following social distancing protocol in the Bronx.

Police found a massive, eight foot python slithered into a residential mailbox at 1388 Fteley Ave. in north Soundview earlier today in the 43rd Precinct at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

The snake, which rivals the basilisk kept away in Hogwarts’ chamber of secrets from the Harry Potter series, was promptly and safely removed by an ESU squad of the NYPD.

The slithery creature was transported to an NYC Animal Care Center, the NYPD confirmed.

While police are still shedding through details on the incident — such as why a snake had to be near a mailbox — there did not appear to be any resulting injuries to people or the huge reptile.

The NYPD Special Ops team tweeted about the episode on Friday.

#HappeningNow

A #Bronx resident left his house this morning to find this unexpected ssssssneaky visitor by his mailbox. #ESU was quick to respond and Detective Otero took control of the 8 foot python. The snake is being delivered to the #NYCACCC

Great job ESU Truck 3 pic.twitter.com/lNMW4TWCsD — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) May 15, 2020

This story first appeared on bxtimes.com.