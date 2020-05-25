Suspect questioned for fatally stabbing man on Bronx block

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are questioning a suspect connected to a deadly stabbing of a 37-year-old man in the Bronx on Sunday night, police reported.

Cops said the bloodshed happened just before 9:52 p.m. on May 24 in the vicinity of East 195th Street and Marion Avenue in Fordham Manor.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the victim at the location with multiple stab wounds to his body.

Paramedics rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

During the preliminary investigation, police located a 29-year-old man suspected of the attack. Detectives took him into custody for further questioning.

No charges have been filed against the suspect at this time, police said.