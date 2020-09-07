Bicyclist clings to life after being struck by bus driver in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A young woman is fighting for her life after a bus driver struck her as she rode a bicycle through a Brooklyn intersection early Monday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the corner of Wythe Avenue and Williamsburg Street, near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, in Williamsburg.

According to police, the 35-year-old woman was riding her bicycle eastbound along Wythe Avenue when she was struck. The bus driver stopped and remained at the scene.

Officers from the 90th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the victim on the pavement with head trauma.

Paramedics rushed her to Bellevue Hospital, where’s she is in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its inquiry.