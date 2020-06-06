Brooklyn man dead, another injured in double-shooting at deli

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the gunman behind a double-shooting at a Brooklyn deli on Friday night that claimed a man’s life.

Police said the shooting happened at 8:22 p.m. on June 5 inside a grocery store at 620 Livonia Ave., near Pennsylvania Avenue, in New Lots.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a person shot at the location, found two men shot and wounded.

One of them, identified as Evan Hillman, 28, of Liberty Avenue in Brooklyn, suffered a gunshot wound to his head. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 40-year-old man, took two bullets to his stomach, police reported. Paramedics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital. Police said he’s in stable condition.

According to WABC-TV, the victims were inside the store when two unknown gunman walked in and opened fire. It’s believed that the perpetrators knew the victims. Following the gunfire, the suspects purportedly fled on motorcycles.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.