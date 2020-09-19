Cuomo vows monument for ‘monumental figure of equality’ with an RBG statue in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new statue will honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Brooklyn, where she was born, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

“As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals — she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor,” the governor said in a statement. “While the family of New York mourns Justice Ginsburg’s death, we remember proudly that she started her incredible journey right here in Brooklyn.”

Ginsburg, who was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and grew up in the Midwood area, died Friday at the age of 87.

A graduate of James Madison High School in Midwood, Ginsburg was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia by President Jimmy Carter in 1980. She would serve there for 13 years until President Bill Clinton nominated her to the Supreme Court in 1993; the Senate overwhelmingly confirmed her nomination in a 96-3 vote.

“Her legacy will live on in the progress she created for our society, and this statue will serve as a physical reminder of her many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work for generations to come,” said Cuomo, who will appoint a commission to select an artist and undergo a location selection progress “in the coming days,” according to his office.

Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed in a statement made on Twitter in response to reports about Cuomo’s announcement.

“I couldn’t agree more. Justice Ginsburg was an unparalleled hometown hero. We will immediately begin plans for a Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial,” de Blasio said. “Her memory will live on. I promise you that.”