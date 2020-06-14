Early morning fires damage two businesses in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two Brooklyn businesses were damaged in early-Sunday-morning fires in Brooklyn, fire officials said.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries at the two fires. He was treated at a local hospital and later released.

The first fire began at about 5:20 a.m. on June 14 when firefighters responded to 285 North 6th St. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Firefighters found heavy fire on the first floor of 20 FT by Dallas Stella, a clothing store in the commercial strip.

The business, which has not been open, suffered heavy damage with additional harm in the apartment above. The fire was under control by 6:55 a.m.

The cause of that fire was not immediately known, but it was said not to be suspicious at this time pending further investigation by fire marshals.

The second fire broke out not far at Sun Glass, a glass repair shop at 1008 Flushing Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Firefighters were called at 7:10 a.m. and found fire on the roof of the building.

The roof of the building was heavily damaged in this fire, brought under control in 20 minutes. No injuries were reported and fire officials say it appears to have been accidental.