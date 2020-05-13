Two found dead parked in Brooklyn garage, another man succumbs to gunshot wounds: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A couple was found dead inside the garage of a Brooklyn home on Tuesday evening.

Police say that at 5:25 p.m. on May 12, officers from the 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man at a home on Snyder Avenue near E 31st Street. Upon their arrival, the NYPD found a 59-year-old man and 52-year-old woman inside a parked vehicle in the garage of the location, with no obvious signs of trauma.

The victims, whose identities are being withheld pending family notification, were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the NYPD could not confirm if the victims’ deaths were criminal in nature or if there were signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, though they appear to have died of natural causes.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Another man died of his injuries over the weekend after he was shot in Brooklyn last month. According to police, at 2:50 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot near the corner of Livonia Avenue and Bristol Street. Upon their arrival, officers from the 73rd Precinct found 28-year-old Royston Wellington with gunshot wounds to his torso.

EMS rushed Wellington to Brookdale Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries on May 10.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.