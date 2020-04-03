Flatiron businesses give back to New Yorkers in need who are working in healthcare during the pandemic

BY BETH DEDMAN

Businesses in the Flatiron District are supporting frontline healthcare workers, first responders and vulnerable New Yorkers during the COVID-19 crisis with efforts, such as free meal and coffee deliveries, care packages and an Instagram campaign to support struggling Flatiron-based restaurants.

“In the face of unprecedented challenges with COVID-19, our local businesses in Flatiron and NoMad are rising to the occasion to support frontline healthcare workers, first responders and vulnerable New Yorkers,” said James Mettham, Executive Director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership. “These businesses represent the best of our community. Their efforts are even more selfless considering that they are working hard just to stay open during this extremely difficult time.”

The businesses featured on the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership website include restaurants that are providing free food drop-offs to hospital workers, discounts or free food to first responders when they order, alternatives for children and restaurants that are donating food and supplies to those in need.

One such business is Zucker’s Bagels, which started an organization called the NYC Feed and Rebuild Alliance. The alliance will feed people in need, including NYC’s homeless, needy and hungry population, school children in need of meals and first responders working against the spread of this virus.

The full list of all of the efforts, as well as information on how to support them are available at flatirondistrict.nyc. The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership also created a website with more than 25 fundraising campaigns to support staff and keep businesses afloat.