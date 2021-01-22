WEBINAR: Get your high school equivalency diploma (GED) while earning money | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Have you left school without getting your high school diploma? Are you a 16-24 years old person living in NYC? Do you want to get your HSE and earn money while doing it? Is school not right for you?

This webinar is for you!

Advance & Earn is a FREE 20-week (5 months) program developed and funded by the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) for youth ages 16-24 residing in NYC. The team at ADvance & Learn engages you in both Academic (TASC prep) and Career Readiness classes as well as coordinate opportunities to learn about work through a PAID internship Experience or weekly Stipend.

Do you know that 10% of New Yorkers between the ages of 16-24 don’t have a high school diploma and this stops them from getting a job, going to college and achieving career dreams! This is a unique opportunity to achieve a high school equivalency diploma (former GED) and start making money right away.

Those who sign up for the program can pick one of their free certifications in Microsoft Office Suite (MOS), G-Suite, ServSafe Food Handler and Certified Custodial Maintenance (CMI). Remote learning opportunities are available, as well as one on one tutoring and counseling, plus you will have access to free lunch and MetroCards, and a safe space to build your community.

The webinar, hosted by Schneps Media, will take place on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Speakers include Yuliya Khripunkova, Regional Director of Workforce Development at AHRC NYC, and Michelle Thomas, Employment Skills Instructor for workforce development at AHRC NYC.

REGISTER HERE