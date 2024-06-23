Ask the MTA | Meet the G Train czar, 4th of July service, and elevator replacements

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: The MTA just announced the suspension of G train service for the summer and hiring a weekend czar to oversee the project and shuttle bus service. Is there a direct way I could contact the weekend czar if there were any problems and will there be service outages on the train beyond September? — Yusef B., Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

A: I will be monitoring service real-time in the field as well as the many communication channels available to customers and other stakeholders. Customers with project questions can email CrosstownLineSignalUpgrades@gmail.com

or call (347) 757-4371. You can also feel free to say hi if you see me out in the field during the shutdown.

After the summer outage, there will be some weekend and overnight service changes through the fall and into 2025. The good news is that the summer shutdown dramatically reduces the number of those outages to get the work done.

– Hugo Zamora, G Train Czar

Q: Is the MTA planning to provide extra train service on the D, F, N and R lines to Coney Island on the 4th of July holiday for beach-goers and those headed to Luna Park? Or extra LIRR and Metro-North service for the Macy’s fireworks in Midtown? — Melanie D., Financial District, Manhattan

A: Extra F service is planned to be provided at the conclusion of the fireworks. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled D, F, N and Q service that will provide more than 20 trains per hour combined serving the station throughout the day.

Both railroads will operate on a Sunday schedule, which means added return service from the Hamptons and Montauk on the Long Island Rail Road, and Metro-North will run an extra train from Grand Central Terminal at 11:13 p.m. after the Macy’s Fireworks towards New Haven.

The MTA’s TrainTime app for the commuter railroads is the best planning tool for your trip to check train times, real-time train capacity, purchase tickets, and chat with customer service.

– Shanifah Rieara, MTA Chief Customer Officer

Q: Will the MTA still complete the replacement of two elevators which are out of service at the Marcy Ave Station on the M, J and Z lines? Is the July 31 completion date still the target, despite the congestion pricing pause? — Maria T., Williamsburg, Brooklyn

A: While the congestion pricing pause has impacted the MTA ability to award new contracts, it does not affect this replacement. The new elevators are currently in the final stages of testing, with work still anticipated to be completed by the end of July.

– Ajay Chilhan, Director, Project Management at MTA Construction & Development

Q: I’ve noticed LIRR personal checking peoples’ tickets before getting on the train at the Governors Ball two weeks ago. Will this happen at Mets-Willets Point or Elmont-UBS arena over the summer? — Kevin W. Crown Heights, Brooklyn

A: This is called gating, which has been practiced by both LIRR and Metro-North for events with expected high ridership. The LIRR has been gating at Mets-Willets Point and Forest Hills since about 2006 and 2013, respectively. Something similar is done at Penn Station called preboarding validation. The LIRR also now routinely gates at Elmont-UBS Arena for certain events.

– Vincent Campasano, LIRR Acting Chief Transportation Officer

Q: My kid will be attending summer school this year. Where can I learn more information about how student MetroCards work for over the summer? — Louis S. Upper East Side, Manhattan

A: Schools distribute student MetroCards to eligible students at the beginning of each semester, including the summer semester. Contact your child’s school for information that relates specifically to that location.

– Michael Ellinas, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, New York City Transit