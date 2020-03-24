Children’s Museum of Manhattan announces fun, online programming for kids and families

Who says you can’t make staying at home fun for the family?

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan launched an online, interactive series of fun, educational and engaging activities for kids and families to do together at home as the museum’s in-person activities have been temporarily halted due to COVID-19.

Called CMOM at Home, the museum is going to bring daily, digital programming of various subjects straight to your computer.

It’s going to consist of slime-making, dance parties and being transported to Japan with a recipe for sushi all the way to making animal puppets from recycled materials around the house and creating a bedtime routine with plenty of storytimes as well.

It starts off with Magical Monday, which is dedicated to math, science, and technology.

Magical Monday intends to help kids “develop logical, critical thinking and problem-solving skills and also allows them to explore their world and discover magical new things.”

Then there’s Move & Groove Tuesday, that’s “for kids to get up and get the wiggles out.”

The physical activity program is not only associated with better physical health for early childhood but is also important for the development of children’s brains and social skills, the museum says.

Our World Wednesday is an opportunity for parents to explore the globe with their children.

According to the museum, exposing kids to different cultures at a young age broadens their perspectives and it helps them appreciate others while sparking curiosity about who they and others are in the world.

Artsy Thursday is meant for kids to find their inner creativity.

That program is meant to be a break from technology and be something much more fun and hands-on.

“While technology is useful, it shouldn’t come at the expense of children playing and making things with their own hands so they can express themselves in a creative way,” the museum stated.

Feel Good Friday is meant for the health and wellness of kids.

Physical and emotional health not only helps children maintain a healthy life but a healthy mind as well.

Storytime Saturday presents a day for parents to cuddle up with a book and read to their children.

Looking at books and reading together with children is a great way to introduce kids to letters, words, and stories.

“Even without written words, looking at picture books and talking together build vocabulary and storytelling skills,” the museum recommends.

Surprise Sunday is just that, a surprise activity day for children and families.

Looking on the bright side and making the best of circumstances is something important for the whole family during these times.