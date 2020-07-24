City adding play streets for New York City kids to Open Streets program

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The city will be switching some of its Open Streets locations and adding a new set of “Play Streets” to the program, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday.

Activities across “Play Streets” will include reading corners, dance classes, yoga classes, basketball, frisbee, softball, Wiffle ball, kickball, laser tag and stations to play giant board games like Connect 4 and Jenga. Arts and Crafts spots will also be set up across “Play Streets” where kids can make their own kaleidoscope, birdhouses, rhythm drums and cloud climbers. There will also be no-touch obstacle courses provided but Lab Street, a New York City-based nonprofit that normally creates outdoor furniture. All programming has been designed to meet social distancing regulations, according to the mayor’s office.

Play Streets locations will open on a rolling basis beginning next week and will operate Monday through Friday through September 4th. Hours will vary by location but will generally be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to the mayor’s office.

Cars and other vehicles will not be allowed to enter streets during fours of full street closures. Organizing partners like bike local precincts or Business Improvement Districts are responsible for setting up barricades, posting signage and restoring “open” streets to their original condition at the end of programming.

Play Streets locations by are:

Brooklyn

Sunset Park – 6th Ave between 44th St – 45th St, Aug. 5 through Sept. 4, Mon-Thur, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Crown Heights -Park Pl between New York Ave-Kingston Ave, Aug. 3 through Sept. 4, Mon-Thur, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Brownsville – Blake Ave between Powell St and Mother Gaston Blvd, July 27 through Sept. 4, Mon-Thur, noon to 5 p.m.

Bushwick – Humboldt St between Moore St and Varet St, July 27 through Sept. 4, Mon-Thur, noon to 5 p.m.

Bronx

Quarry Ballfields/Belmont – Oak Tree Pl between Hughes Ave and Quarry Rd, Aug. 3 through Sept. 4, Mon-Thur, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Mt. Eden / Highbridge – Cromwell Ave between McClellan St and Jerome Ave, Aug. 3 through Sept. 4, Mon-Thur, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Manhattan

Harlem – 150th St. between St. Nicholas Pl and Edgecombe Ave, Aug. 5 through Sept. 4, Mon-Thur, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Harlem – 129th St between Adam Clayton Powell Blvd, July 27 through Sept. 4, Mon-Thur, noon to 5 p.m.

Queens

Jackson Heights/Corona – 34th Ave between 72nd St and 74th St, July 30 through Sept. 4, Mon-Thur, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Jackson Heights/Corona – 34th Ave between 79th St and 80th, July 30 through Sept. 4, Mon-Thur, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Jackson Heights/Corona – 34th Ave between 92nd St and 94th, July 30 through Sept. 4, Mon-Thur, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Staten Island

Stapleton – Wright St between Canal St and Thompson St, Aug. 7 through Sept. 4, Fri, noon to 4 p.m.

Local Partner Management

Good Shepherd Services – Brooklyn – Wolcott St. between Conover St. and Van Brunt St. 700 Jefferson Avenue Block Association – Brooklyn – Jefferson Ave. between Patchen Ave. and Malcolm X Blvd. Judson Memorial Church – Manhattan – Thompson Street between West 3rd St and Washington Sq South LES BID – Manhattan – Broome St. between Allen St. and Ludlow St. 31st Ave Open Street Collective – Queens – 31st Ave. between 31st St and 36th St. Rockrose – Queens – Dutch Kills between Jackson Ave. and Sunnyside Yards 39th Ave Open Street Coalition – Queens – 47th St between 39th Ave. and Skillman Ave 39th Ave Open Street Coalition – Queens – 49th St between 39th Ave. and Skillman Ave Streets Lab – Staten Island – Wright St.between Canal St. and Thompson St.



Local Precinct Management

Claremont, Bronx – 169th St between 3rd Ave and Webster Ave

West Village, Manhattan – Jane St between Hudson St and 8th Ave

UES, Manhattan – East 90th St between 5th Ave and Madison Ave

Port Richmond, Staten Island – Henderson Ave between Broadway and Alaska St

Port Richmond, Staten Island – New St between Cottage Pl and Jewett Ave

Streets to be removed from the Open Streets program: