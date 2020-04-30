Face masks to be distributed across New York City parks this weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New Yorkers will be able to pick up a free face covering at parks throughout the city beginning on Saturday, May 2, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday.

“We know that it’s going to get warm, we know that people are going to go to the parks, we want people to keep some real limits on that, but we want everyone to have a face mask,” said de Blasio during his daily novel coronavirus pandemic briefing.

Parks Department staff will distribute 100,000 cloth masks over the weekend at 10 parks on Staten Island, 10 in Brooklyn, 12 parks in Manhattan, 12 parks in Queens, and 11 in the Bronx and pledged to continue to hand out face masks in the weeks ahead.

“We are distributing one mask per person, but someone can pick up multiple if needed for family or neighbors at home,” said de Blasio spokesperson Jane Meyer.

Times and dates of face-covering pickups vary by park with a full map of locations and hours here.

On Saturday, New Yorkers will be able to grab a mask at the following locations:

Boardwalk at South Fin Grill

Staten Island, NY from Saturday, May 2, 10 AM-12 PM

Prospect Park

Entrance at Parkside Ave and Ocean Ave

Brooklyn, NY

Face covering distribution date:

Saturday, May 2, 2 PM-4 PM

Prospect Park

Bartel Pritchard Square

Brooklyn, NY

Face covering distribution date:

Saturday, May 2, 10 AM-12 PM

Flushing Meadows

NYS Pavilion

Queens, NY

Face covering distribution date:

Saturday, May 2, 2 PM-4 PM

Flushing Meadows

David Dinkins Circle

Queens, NY

Face covering distribution date:

Saturday, May 2, 10 AM-12 PM

Flushing Meadows

Corona Golf Playground

Queens, NY

Face covering distribution date:

Saturday, May 2, 10 AM-12 PM

Astoria Park

Field House at Running Track

Queens, NY

Face covering distribution date:

Saturday, May 2, 10 AM-12 PM

Central Park

Tavern on the Green

Manhattan, NY

Face covering distribution date:

Saturday, May 2, 10 AM-12 PM

Central Park

Lenox Ave Ramp

Manhattan, NY

Face covering distribution date:

Saturday, May 2, 2 PM-4 PM

Crotona Park

Crotona Park East and E 173 St

Bronx, NY

Face covering distribution date:

Saturday, May 2, 2 PM-4 PM

Crotona Park

Pool

Bronx, NY

Face covering distribution date:

Saturday, May 2, 10 AM-12 PM

Crotona Park

Tennis

Bronx, NY

Face covering distribution date:

Sunday, May 3, 10 AM-12 PM