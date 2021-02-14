U.S. administers 52.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says | amNewYork

Quantcast
U.S. administers 52.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says

U.S. administers 52.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says

People wait in their vehicles to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru ?vaccination super station" operated by UC San Diego Health in downtown San Diego, California, U.S., February 13, 2021.
REUTERS/Bing Guan

The United States has administered 52,884,356 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and delivered 70,057,800 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Saturday, the agency had administered 50,641,884 doses of the vaccines.

The agency said 38,292,270 people had received one or more doses while 14,077,440 people have received the second dose as of Sunday.

A total of 5,822,871 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

