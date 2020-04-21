Kosher Grab-and-Go meals now offered at select schools

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Department of Education is now offering kosher meals for students at 10 school sites in Brooklyn and Queens, a month after the agency began offering to-go meals during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Today, students can pick up three kosher meals a day at two Williamsburg schools, P.S. 132 The Conselyea School at 320 Manhattan Avenue, and P.S. 257 John F Hylan at 60 Cook Street.

Starting on Thursday, April 23, two schools in Far Rockaway, Flushing and Crown Heights will start serving kosher meals along with one school in Midwood and another in Borough Park.

“Food insecurity is impacting many of our fellow New Yorkers and the DOE is proud to be part of the City’s efforts to give everyone has access to nutritious meals completely free of charge,” said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza in a statement. “To date, we’ve served 4.5 million meals and are now proud to offer kosher, halal, and vegetarian meals to meet the needs of our diverse City for the duration of this crisis.”

DOE officials announced the new kosher meal sites a day after the Jewish Caucus of the New York City Council sent a letter to Mayor de Blasio requesting that free meals be made available for kosher-observant New Yorkers.

“Several weeks ago, you laudable instituted Grab and Go for all, including students, families, and adults. Halal and vegetarian options are also offered. However, New Yorkers who observe kosher dietary restrictions are unable to receive free meals,” wrote Councilmember Chaim Deutsch. “Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers keep kosher, and they are being left behind in the most diverse city in the world.”

Williamsburg

PS 132 The Conselyea School – 320 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn 11211

PS 257 John F Hylan – 60 Cook Street, Brooklyn 11206

Far Rockaway

P.S. 197 The Ocean School – 825 Hicksville Road, Queens 11691

P.S. 253 – 1307 Central Avenue, Queens 11691

Flushing/Kew Gardens

P.S. 154 Queens – 75-02 162 Street, Queens 11366

P.S. 215 – 535 Briar Place, Queens 11691

Crown Heights

P.S. 289 George V. Brower – 900 St Marks Avenue, Brooklyn 11213

I.S. 2 – 655 Parkside Avenue, Brooklyn 11226

Boro Park

P.S. 192 – The Magnet School For Math And Science – 4715 18 Avenue, Brooklyn 11204

Midwood