Madison Square Garden, Beacon Theatre Joined #LightItBlue campaign to celebrate front line workers

BY BETH DEDMAN

Madison Square Garden and the Beacon Theatre were lit blue as part of the national #LightItBlue campaign last night.

The campaign honored and celebrated the workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, such as health care workers, first responders and essential employees.

More than 300 iconic venues, buildings and organizations across the country were lit blue in solidarity with the workers.

“Landmarks across the state are lit blue tonight in support of all the healthcare workers and all the essential personnel on the frontlines in our battle against #COVID19,” Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted April 9. “We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for all they do. They are heroes. #LightItBlue #NewYorkTough.”

Americans were encouraged to wear blue as a way to say “thank you” to health workers and support the #LightItBlue campaign.