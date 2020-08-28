New York achieves lowest one-day COVID-19 infection rate in nearly six months

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The latest statewide COVID-19 infection report found that 0.65% of all tested for the virus Thursday came back positive — the lowest rate since the pandemic began, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Just 636 of the 97,826 test results reported on Aug. 27 were positive for the potentially-deadly illness, Cuomo said on Friday. Approximately 270 of the new cases were from New York City, accounting for 42.5% of the 636 statewide cases. The city’s positivity rate for Aug. 27 was 0.6%.

New York also passed a new testing milestone Thursday, with the 8 millionth test result recorded. Since the crisis began March 1, 432,767 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in 25,312 deaths.

Just three COVID-19 related fatalities were reported statewide on Aug. 27, including one in Queens.

While boastful about the progress New York has made in the past six months, Cuomo expressed concern over a recent spike in COVID-19 reported in Western New York. He dispatched rapid test teams to the region to expand testing, and help isolate and trace cases.

“Fighting COVID-19 requires enormous bravery and discipline from New Yorkers and I thank them for today’s new record-low infection rate. This is evidence that what each of us does to slow the spread—wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands—makes a real difference,” Cuomo said on Aug. 28. “We’re continuing to expand our ability to test and contact trace as we pursue a phased, data-driven reopening, and that’s why we’ve reached 8 million tests conducted in the state. Yesterday’s data also shows that we aren’t necessarily finding more positives with more testing, which is a good new development. We aren’t out of the woods yet, so keep it up, be safe and stay New York Tough.”

To date, 478 people remain hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, with 122 of them in intensive care wards. Another 73 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals Thursday, bringing the total discharges to 74,923.