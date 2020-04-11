New York City public schools won’t reopen this school year due to COVID-19: mayor

The coronavirus outbreak has forced New York City to keep public schools closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday. Students will continue their learning remotely.

De Blasio made the decision on April 11 to shutter the more than 1,800 public schools across the five boroughs amid the coronavirus pandemic. Through the end of the current school year, in late June, teachers will continue to instruct students remotely with online classes in order to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

The mayor originally ordered all schools closed on March 15 after mounting pressure from parents, instructors and lawmakers. He called the closure, scheduled through at least April 20, temporary, and said the city would reassess when to reopen.

But as the number of coronavirus cases in the city rose, de Blasio said Saturday, it quickly became clear that reopening in April was impossible.

The decision to keep schools closed comes shortly after Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the New York state PAUSE order until April 29.

This is a developing story; check with amny.com later for further updates.