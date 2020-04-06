Rite Aid to hire 5,000 more employees, ensure social distancing for customers amid COVID-19 outbreak

A nationwide pharmacy chain is stepping up their efforts to do their part amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rite Aid announced that effective immediately, the chain will be hiring 5,000 new employees to meet the increased demand for services. The positions, which can be full-time or part-time, will include cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates.

For available positions and further details, applicants across New York can visit careers.info.riteaid.com.

To recognize the work that their staff is doing during the outbreak, Rite Aid is kicking off a new Hero Program. As a part of the program, hourly employees will receive a $2/hour increase at least through May 2. Rite Aid will also enact a “Pandemic Pay” policy to aid employees who have been impacted by the outbreak.

Management at Rite Aid will receive a $1,000 bonus and the employee discount will be increased to 35% off through at least April 2020.

“Rite Aid is on the front lines in helping Americans cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. “We are working around the clock to ensure we are doing our part to provide Rite Aid’s associates, customers, and communities with what they need during these unprecedented times – from medication delivery to ensuring clean, safe and stocked stores. I couldn’t be more proud of the tireless work and dedication of the entire team – from our store associates and pharmacists to all those in our distribution facilities and across our supply chain. They have shown the true meaning of teamwork and commitment to meet the challenges our neighbors and country are facing, and I thank them.”

Rite Aid also announced that they would be taking new measures to give back to their customers as the outbreak continues. To protect senior citizens during the pandemic, Rite Aid is instituting a senior shopping hour from 9 to 10 a.m. each day to limit exposure of those aged 60 or older. Stores are also having plexiglass installed at the registers and in the pharmacy, and floors will be marked to ensure proper social distancing for the customers.

Rite Aid will also be launching their RediClinic@Home, a virtual health program to connect patients to RediClinic clinicians through virtual care video visits in select markets.

For more information, visit the Rite Aid website.