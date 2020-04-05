Three more NYPD members lost as 18.5% of staff out sick with coronavirus

Through Friday, 18.5% of the NYPD family had called out sick due to coronavirus, but the department lost two more members.

The NYPD said 1,775 uniformed and 260 civilian members of the department tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. Saturday numbers are not yet available.

However, Governor Andrew Cuomo said a silver lining of the crisis is that crime is down state-wide, taking some of the pressure off of law enforcement. This past week, the NYPD reported a 4.5 percent drop in crime for March, most of which was for the second half of the month.

Three members of the department died of the coronavirus, officials say. Auxiliary Police Lieutenant Pierre Moise, assigned to the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn, died on March 28, from complications due to coronavirus. Moise became an NYPD Auxiliary Police Officer on Aug. 21, 1994.

In addition, School Safety Agent Linosee Mosley, assigned to the 111th Precinct School Safety Unit in Queens, died on April 3, from coronavirus complications. Mosely was appointed to the NYPD on February 9, 1994. School Safety Agent Luis Albino passed away from complications due to #COVID19 on Saturday.



Police officers, backed by sheriffs deputies and other law enforcement agents, continue to visit restaurants, bars, supermarkets, salons and public spaces to remind individuals of the ban on congregating in public spaces and to practice social distancing.

The NYPD reported their visits as follows: NYPD officers visited 2,489 supermarkets, of which 1,285 were closed; 7,127 bars and restaurants, of which 5,375 were closed; 1,275 public places, of which 765 were closed; 3,197 personal care facilities, of which 3197 were closed.

There were two arrests and seventeen summonses issued in regard to these visits.

The NYPD continues to issue social distancing guidelines with most officers observing the order, though during some criminal incidents, officers have been observed not maintaining COVID-19 cautions.

Police are also asking residents to avoid calling 911 for non-emergencies to reduce the pressure on first responders who have significantly more calls than usual because of COVID-19.