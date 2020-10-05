Quantcast
White House Press Secretary McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters
October 5, 2020
FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 4, 2020. (REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo)

BY LISA LAMBERT AND TIMOTHY AHMANN

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday she tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she would begin quarantining and that the White House medical unit does not list any members of the press as close contacts.

“Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” McEnany said in a statement, referring to President Donald Trump’s adviser whose positive test results were revealed last Thursday, hours before Trump announced he and his wife also had contracted the deadly coronavirus.

