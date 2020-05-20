Creep chokes woman, then exposes himself during East Harlem assault

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the man who choked a woman and exposed himself to her on an East Harlem street this week.

Police released video Wednesday morning of the suspect involved in the attack which occurred at 11:28 p.m. on May 18 at the corner of East 111th Street and 2nd Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the creep approached the 64-year-old woman from behind and placed her in a choke hold, knocking her to the ground in the process. He then exposed his genitalia at her.

Following the incident, authorities said, the suspect boarded a Citi Bike and pedaled away in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 23rd Precinct. EMS brought the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion, a medium build and short, straight dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a blue surgical mask, a black scarf, a long black coat, black jeans and blue-and-gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.