Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
East HarlemManhattanPolice & Fire

Creep chokes woman, then exposes himself during East Harlem assault

Robert Pozarycki
11 seconds ago
Cops say this man choked a 64-year-old woman and exposed himself to her on an East Harlem Street on May 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the man who choked a woman and exposed himself to her on an East Harlem street this week.

Police released video Wednesday morning of the suspect involved in the attack which occurred at 11:28 p.m. on May 18 at the corner of East 111th Street and 2nd Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the creep approached the 64-year-old woman from behind and placed her in a choke hold, knocking her to the ground in the process. He then exposed his genitalia at her.

Following the incident, authorities said, the suspect boarded a Citi Bike and pedaled away in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 23rd Precinct. EMS brought the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion, a medium build and short, straight dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a blue surgical mask, a black scarf, a long black coat, black jeans and blue-and-gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.