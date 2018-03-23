Eat and Drink $100 meatball and wine pairing at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse lives on The wagyu beef ball comes stuffed with foie gras. Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse is keeping its $100 meatball and wine pairing on the menu on weekends. Photo Credit: Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com @AubernaLevy Updated March 23, 2018 10:56 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email This $100 meatball keeps on rolling along. The midtown east Italian steakhouse that introduced a $100 meatball and wine pairing as a one-day-only National Meatball Day special is continuing to serve the pricey combo — ordered almost 100 times on March 9, according to a restaurant spokeswoman — on weekends. Every Friday through Sunday, diners at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse can dig into one massive sphere of ground wagyu beef and winter truffles, encasing a center of truffle caciocavallo cheese and foie gras that’s probably worth $50 alone. Davio’s pours a shallot and Champagne sauce over the city’s most opulent meatball, so pencil in some time for a nap to sleep off the inevitable food coma. The glass of dry red Italian wine (a 2012 Prunotto Barolo that retails for about $40 a bottle) served alongside your plate won’t help matters in that regard, but we say you might as well dive in. You are paying for it. For those who consider $100 chump change, may we recommend the $1000 Golden Opulence Sundae at the Upper East Side’s frozen hot chocolate destination, Serendipity 3, for an equally opulent dessert? Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, 447 Lexington Ave., 212-661-4810 By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com @AubernaLevy Nicole has been on the food and drink beat at amNY.com since May 2017. She previously worked at DNAinfo and POLITICO New York. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Manhattan restaurant offering a single meatball for $100This meatball is comprised of Wagyu beef, truffle caciocavallo cheese, foie gras and winter truffles. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.