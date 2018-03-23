This $100 meatball keeps on rolling along.

The midtown east Italian steakhouse that introduced a $100 meatball and wine pairing as a one-day-only National Meatball Day special is continuing to serve the pricey combo — ordered almost 100 times on March 9, according to a restaurant spokeswoman — on weekends.

Every Friday through Sunday, diners at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse can dig into one massive sphere of ground wagyu beef and winter truffles, encasing a center of truffle caciocavallo cheese and foie gras that’s probably worth $50 alone. Davio’s pours a shallot and Champagne sauce over the city’s most opulent meatball, so pencil in some time for a nap to sleep off the inevitable food coma.

The glass of dry red Italian wine (a 2012 Prunotto Barolo that retails for about $40 a bottle) served alongside your plate won’t help matters in that regard, but we say you might as well dive in. You are paying for it.

For those who consider $100 chump change, may we recommend the $1000 Golden Opulence Sundae at the Upper East Side’s frozen hot chocolate destination, Serendipity 3, for an equally opulent dessert?

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, 447 Lexington Ave., 212-661-4810