Ando, David Chang’s Momofuku-backed food delivery service, launches in NYC

The delivery area is limited to midtown east for now.

There’s another food delivery app in New York City. It’s called Ando.

The latest way to order food comes from the David Chang / Momofuku restaurant group. News first broke of Ando in March, which only delivers food from its own kitchen and does not have a brick and mortar restaurant.

Menu options include a fried chicken box with “secret spices,” an NYC cheesesteak made with Momofuku’s chickpea hozon and loaded potato salad (vinegar chops doused in black pepper sour cream, capers and pepperoni). There are also desserts in the form of a doughnut and cookie.

Ando hopes to deliver “restaurant-quality food, designed for delivery, that you can eat at your desk, in a park, or on the couch in your underwear,” according to the website. Food is delivered by UberRush couriers.

Delivery is currently only available in midtown east, but there are plans to expand. Only users who signed up for early access in March can use the app for now. For others, there’s a waiting list. The service is only available Mon-Fri from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Chang is already an investor in the food delivery service Maple and also serves as its chief culinary officer.