Black Tap milkshake flavor to make comeback; fans can vote for their favorite

Black Tap is celebrating its one-year anniversary of buzzy milkshakes with — you guessed it — more crazy shakes.

The burger joint, which has become more popular for its outrageous desserts than its American eats, is letting fans decide which milkshake flavor is returning to the menu. Dessert enthusiasts can vote online to choose between three flavors, all piled high with toppings: Birthday Cake, Blueberry Pie and Black & White.

Voting is open through Oct. 10, and the winning shake will be announced Oct. 24. But you’ll have to wait until Nov. 12 and 13, when the fan favorite will make a two-day return to all Black Tap locations.

Black Tap is located at 529 Broome St. and 248 W. 14th St. in Manhattan.