Bronx Night Market makes socially distant return to Fordham Plaza

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One of the Bronx’s tastiest events will make a comeback later this month.

The Bronx Night Market will once again be setting up shop in Fordham Plaza to bring a food fest for the ages back uptown on weekends starting Saturday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 15.

It is there that event-goers will be reacquainted with some familiar favorite food stands such as Sam’s Fried Ice Cream, Twisted Potato, Spoonable Spirits, Ariance Jewelry, Island Love Cake, Wah Gwaan, AND new vendors hitting the plaza like 2 Belize Girls, Sweet & Salty Empanadas, Popped Pins, and many more to come.

This time around, naturally, it’s going to be a different look for the foodie event that rivals Brooklyn’s Smorgasburg.

With reservations now required for the free event, it’s going to be split into three time sessions per day: 12-1:45 p.m., 2-3:45 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. with a plethora of social distance guidelines set in place.

Unusual to its previous seasons, all vendors will be kept ten feet apart from one another as floor markers will be put in for traffic flow and vendor cues.

Seating will also be limited and mask wearing will be required for the limited occupancy event.

Hand wash and sanitizing stations along with signage will also be posted around Fordham Plaza during the fall nights, more on the market’s strict guidelines can be found on its social media.

The Bronx Night Market will go on rain or shine, free tickets can be purchased here.