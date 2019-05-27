Eat and Drink Bronx Night Market returns with international flavors By amNewYork Updated May 27, 2019 11:11 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The Bronx Night Market returned to Fordham Plaza Saturday night with dozens of food and beverage vendors representing a wide variety of cuisines. The second season of the foodie festival features eats from the Caribbean, Mexico, China, Greece and beyond, with more than 100 vendors slated for the five dates of the summer special. Each night also will feature local musical talent. The next installment is slated for June 15. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Nancy Alvarez serves up fresh food at the Bronx Night Market on Saturday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Domia Ju gets a bite of a shish kebab at the Bronx Night Market at Fordham Plaza. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Aaliyah Laveet, 9, left, with her friend Keillys Sigua, 7, was enjoying her ice cream at the Bronx Night Market until it fell off its cone. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Jeremy Rosi, 5, enjoys a shish kebab, courtesy of sister Chloe, 4. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel The Bronx Brewery was one of dozens of vendors at the market. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Modern day moonshiners Christine Nazario and Manny Munoz sell their Bronx-brewed booze at the Bronx Night Market, which began its second season on Saturday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Empanadas were a popular choice. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Lucy Garcia, 7, gets ready to eat a twisted potato, with her dad, Gustavo, and brother, Alex, 1. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Declan Hemann, 11 months, and mom, Joyce. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Keke Hoyte enjoys some corn at the Bronx Night Market. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Jacob Heredia is fed by dad, Henry, as mom Laura watches at the Bronx Night Market. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Chiaka John, 30, of Flatbush, enjoys a twisted potato at the Bronx Night Market. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Christine Alexander bakes cupcakes for the Bronx Night Market. By amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.