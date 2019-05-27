Bronx Night Market returns with international flavors

The Bronx Night Market returned to Fordham Plaza Saturday night with dozens of food and beverage vendors representing a wide variety of cuisines.

The second season of the foodie festival features eats from the Caribbean, Mexico, China, Greece and beyond, with more than 100 vendors slated for the five dates of the summer special. Each night also will feature local musical talent.

The next installment is slated for June 15.

Nancy Alvarez serves up fresh food at the Bronx Night Market on Saturday.

Domia Ju gets a bite of a shish kebab at the Bronx Night Market at Fordham Plaza.

Aaliyah Laveet, 9, left, with her friend Keillys Sigua, 7, was enjoying her ice cream at the Bronx Night Market until it fell off its cone.

Jeremy Rosi, 5, enjoys a shish kebab, courtesy of sister Chloe, 4.

The Bronx Brewery was one of dozens of vendors at the market.

Modern day moonshiners Christine Nazario and Manny Munoz sell their Bronx-brewed booze at the Bronx Night Market, which began its second season on Saturday.

Empanadas were a popular choice.

Lucy Garcia, 7, gets ready to eat a twisted potato, with her dad, Gustavo, and brother, Alex, 1.

Declan Hemann, 11 months, and mom, Joyce.

Keke Hoyte enjoys some corn at the Bronx Night Market.

Jacob Heredia is fed by dad, Henry, as mom Laura watches at the Bronx Night Market.

Chiaka John, 30, of Flatbush, enjoys a twisted potato at the Bronx Night Market.