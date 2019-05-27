LATEST PAPER
Bronx Night Market returns with international flavors

By amNewYork
The Bronx Night Market returned to Fordham Plaza Saturday night with dozens of food and beverage vendors representing a wide variety of cuisines.

The second season of the foodie festival features eats from the Caribbean, Mexico, China, Greece and beyond, with more than 100 vendors slated for the five dates of the summer special. Each night also will feature local musical talent.

The next installment is slated for June 15. 

 

Nancy Alvarez serves up fresh food at The
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Nancy Alvarez serves up fresh food at the Bronx Night Market on Saturday.

The Bronx Night Market began its second season
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Domia Ju gets a bite of a shish kebab at the Bronx Night Market at Fordham Plaza.

Aaliyah Laveet, 9, enjoys her ice cream for
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Aaliyah Laveet, 9, left, with her friend Keillys Sigua, 7, was enjoying her ice cream at the Bronx Night Market until it fell off its cone.

Jeremy Rosi, 5, enjoys a meat stick courtesy
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Jeremy Rosi, 5, enjoys a shish kebab, courtesy of sister Chloe, 4.

The Bronx Night Market began its second season
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

The Bronx Brewery was one of dozens of vendors at the market.

Modern day moonshiners Christine Nazario and Manny Munoz
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Modern day moonshiners Christine Nazario and Manny Munoz sell their Bronx-brewed booze at the Bronx Night Market, which began its second season on Saturday.

The Bronx Night Market began its second season
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Empanadas were a popular choice.

The Bronx Night Market began its second season
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Lucy Garcia, 7, gets ready to eat a twisted potato, with her dad, Gustavo, and brother, Alex, 1.

Declan Hemann, 11 months, looks like he wants
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Declan Hemann, 11 months, and mom, Joyce.

Keke Hoyte, enjoys her corn with her mom
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Keke Hoyte enjoys some corn at the Bronx Night Market.

Jacob Heredia is fed by dad, Henry as
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Jacob Heredia is fed by dad, Henry, as mom Laura watches at the Bronx Night Market.

Chiaka John, 30, of Flatbush, Brooklyn, enjoys a
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Chiaka John, 30, of Flatbush, enjoys a twisted potato at the Bronx Night Market. 

Christine Alexander bakes cupcakes specially for The Bronx
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Christine Alexander bakes cupcakes for the Bronx Night Market.

