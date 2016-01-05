Chick-fil-A NYC open following Health Department violations

Chick-fil-A has reopened its NYC location following violations from the Health Department. Photo Credit: Getty / Spencer Platt

Chick-fil-A reopened Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., according to press representative Jonathan Keith.

“We are serving chicken,” he said. “We have determined we were ready to reopen and everything was up to standards.”

A press release also confirmed the restaurant is open.

The first free-standing NYC location was slapped with health violations on Dec. 24. The popular chicken chain then voluntarily closed its doors on Dec. 30 in order to address the 59 “violation points” issued by the city’s Department of Health, according to a news release.

The Chick-fil-A NYC location at 1000 Sixth Ave., at 37th Street, voluntarily closed to address Health Department violations. Photo Credit: Georgia Kral

When the restaurant was closed, they released the following statement explaining why:

“Closing the restaurant voluntarily has allowed us the time to make facility and procedural changes that will better meet the needs of serving our guests while operating in a very busy urban environment,” the release says. “These changes have included retraining the leadership team and employees, fruit fly mitigation and thorough cleanings of the restaurant, independent inspections by an outside consultant, and equipment and facilities upgrades.”

The violations included: improper cold food item temperatures, “filth flies” or other flies present, food not protected from potential contamination and facility not “vermin proof.” To read more, visit the Department of Health site.

Chick-fil-A is located at 1000 Sixth Ave. at 37th Street.