After a less than amazin’ performance this past weekend, the Mets are looking forward to a Yankees rematch in July.

The same weekend New York’s hometown baseball teams square off for a second time this season at Yankee Stadium, the city’s inaugural New York Beer Fest takes over Citi Field in Queens with unlimited tastings from more than 80 craft breweries.

Baseball fans looking to blow off some steam after a tense subway series game in the Bronx can attend the second of two ticketed sessions on July 21, at 6 p.m. The first kicks off at noon.

General admission tickets for $50 cover all-you-can-drink tastings of beers from local breweries — Citi Field’s own Mikkeller Brewing, Sunset Park’s Five Boroughs Brewing Co. and Bronx Brewery among them — and those from farther afield, like Colorado’s Left Hand Brewing, Chicago’s Half Acre and Cooperstown’s Ommegang. (Considering that a tallboy sets you back $14 at Citi Field, $50 for as much beer as you can stomach is a pretty good deal.)

Beer lovers who spring for the VIP admission ($80) get an extra hour of specialty pours and access to the stadium’s warning track and dugouts. Food from a number of concession stands will cost extra, as well parking for designated drivers.

The New York Beer Fest will also feature such entertainment as a dunk tank, lawn games like corn hole, a ’90s cover band and DJs, event founder Dan Silberstein said.

Silverstein’s Los Angeles-based production company, Drink:Eat:Play, runs beer festivals in cities around the country, including Chicago, D.C. and Miami.

Citi Field is no stranger to hosting food and drink events, with its parking lot the site of April’s World’s Fare festival and the annual Bacon and Beer Classic.