Covfefe wine sees City Winery getting political

The “HUUUUUUGE” red blend from City Winery is “definitely not fake wine.”

City Winery’s new wine, called Covfefe, is inspired, so to speak, by President Trump. According to the label, it is “definitely not fake wine.” Photo Credit: Comedy Central / Matt Peyton

This wine pairs well with political conversation.

City Winery just launched a new label that is inspired, you could say, by President Trump.

Called Covfefe — from the president’s since-deleted viral tweet in May — the “HUUUUUUGE” red blend is “definitely not fake wine,” the label reads, and pairs well with “white bread, a ton of baloney, and Russian dressing.”

The SoHo winery, restaurant and music venue has long had fun with its wine labels, designing ones for almost every artist that crosses its stage. But Covfefe is the first political statement bottle it’s made, said Michael Dorf, CEO and founder of City Winery.

“This was one of those moments of just, a combination of frustration with watching what is going on in the world, and an attempt to bring some levity to what is obviously a very challenging time,” he said. “And we thought, why not?”

City Winery created the Trump-trolling label to foremost make people laugh.

“It was meant to bring a smile to people’s faces,” Dorf said.

The venture also has a charitable component: For every bottle sold, 20 percent of the $37 sales price will be donated to the ACLU.

“We like them a lot,” Dorf said. “We’ve had some very small concert events here that have supported the ACLU. Obviously they’re doing great work in their attempt to protect people’s rights and dignity as best as possible.”

The wine is a blend of cabernet and merlot grapes from the Northern California coast, and was barrel-aged at the winery.

“It’s your typical Bordeaux blend,” Dorf said. “It’s very approachable.”

Baloney jokes aside, the wine can “go with anything from a burger to a heavier fish to a mushroom risotto,” Dorf recommended.

Covfefe is available at City Winery’s retail shop (155 Varick St.) and online, and can also be ordered by the bottle at its restaurant and spinoff Pier 26 spot, City Vineyard (233 West St).

Like all of City Winery’s products, it was made in small batches — about 100 cases, with 12 bottles to a case — and will be available indefinitely.

Though the wine has a liberal appeal, Dorf thinks Democrats and Republicans will find humor in it.

“What a fun thing to give to somebody when you go to a dinner party or a friend’s house,” he said. “It becomes a fun conversation piece.”