Internationally-recognized Financial District bar The Dead Rabbit is closed for the foreseeable future after a two-alarm fire ripped through its multistory building Sunday morning.

The flames broke out inside the cocktail bar and pub, located at 30 Water St., around 7:30 a.m. and swept through the kitchen and duct work, an FDNY spokesman said. Firefighters were on the scene four minutes later, according to the FDNY, but they could not get the blaze under control until just after 10 a.m.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, the spokesman said.

According to a Facebook post from The Dead Rabbit, the bar “received considerable fire and water damage and as a result will be closed until further notice.

"Thank you for your support and understanding at this very difficult time," the message continued.

The Dead Rabbit’s sister bar, BlackTail at Pier A, also shared the news on Facebook, adding that “The Dead Rabbit and BlackTail crews are a family, so this is a difficult time for us all. We know you’ll join us in hoping they get back up and running very, very soon.”

The Dead Rabbit was named the world’s best bar in 2016.