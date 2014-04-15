Easter Sunday restaurants: where to feast!

Easter is synonymous with chocolate, Peeps and, for many, brunch. Instead of cooking up a storm in the kitchen, why not enjoy a mouthwatering meal at one of New York City’s finest restaurants? Here’s a look at five options for Easter this Sunday, ranging from Greek fare to pizza to classic lamb.

Molyvos

Kalo pascha! Go Greek on Easter with such dishes as keftedakia makedonias (meatballs) made of lamb and beef, walnuts, prunes, grape molasses and tomato-wine sauce, and a slow-roasted Vermont baby lamb served with spring vegetable fricassee in an ionian garlic sauce. If you have any room left, desserts include semolina custard wrapped in phyllo and bathed in citrus syrup. $65; 871 7th Ave., 212-582-7500, molyvos.com

Bateaux New York

With options that include lobster bisque with sherry and crème fraiche, maple roast chipotle chicken and roasted banana French toast, the prix fixe menu couldn’t get better — except that it is all served on a boat! During the two-and-a-half-hour Champagne Brunch Cruise, departing from Chelsea Piers at noon, diners can enjoy the skyline and the Statue of Liberty through an all-glass vessel, in addition to their meal. $67.90 per adult, $40.95 per child; Pier 61 at Chelsea Piers, 866-817-3463, bateauxnewyork.com

‘Cesca

The highlight this Easter at the Italian restaurant is the braised lamb casserole special — a whole lamb braised with white wine, rosemary and thyme and served with artichokes, fava beans and potatoes. Beyond meat, other options include polenta with shrimp amatriciana and French toast topped with mortadella, a fried egg and fontina. Menu items start from $9; 164 W. 75th St., 212-787-6300, cescanyc.com

Patsy’s Italian Restaurant

If pizza is what you’re craving, the Easter prix fixe menu features a baked pie topped with provolone, parmesan, ricotta, salami, soppressata and dry sausage. A bonus for cheese lovers: Pastiera, a traditional ricotta cheesecake, is for dessert. $65 per person. 236 W. 56th St., (212) 247-3491, patsys.com

Smorgas Chef

Both the Wall Street and Park Avenue locations of the Scandinavian restaurant are serving a three-course Easter prix-fixe. Highlights include the gravlaks — salmon cured for 72 hours in aquavit and served with fingerling potato, dill cucumber and mustard sauce. $35 per person; 58 Park Ave., 212-686-4230, and 53 Stone St., 212-422-3500, smorgas.com