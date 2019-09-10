Eat and Drink EEEEEATSCON lineup includes a new Shake Shack burger with a Thai twist The full vendor and talent lineup for the two-day Forest Hills Stadium fest includes overseas favorites, The Roots' Questlove and much more. EEEEEATSCON brings more than 20 vendors to Forest Hills Stadium this October. Photo Credit: The Infatuation/Emily Schindler By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated September 10, 2019 12:09 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Whether your guilty pleasure is an extra-cheesy pizza, a juicy burger or a towering ice cream sundae, you'll find an excuse to indulge at EEEEEATSCON. The food festival that brings more than two dozen restaurants to Forest Hills Stadium each fall expands from one day to two this year, meaning it'll be able to pack in extra sample-sized bites and squeeze in a few new Instagram-worthy creations. This fall's newbies: a Shake Shack burger with a Thai twist and a custard sundae. The burger chain has teamed up with NoLIta-based Thai restaurant Uncle Boons to serve up a "Shackburger take on Phat Bai Horapha," according to a release. The burger, available only for the Oct. 5-6 weekend at Forest Hills Stadium, tops a ground beef patty with Thai bird chili, Thai basil, griddled peppers and a crispy egg. You'll want to chase it down with a coconut custard concrete sundae — a combination of Shake Shack's signature concrete desserts and an Uncle Boons staple, toasted coconut ice cream. "EEEEEATSCON is a food experience built in the spirit of a music festival, but with restaurants as the headliners," a release boasts. The food festival gives you the chance to fill your plate with eats from a variety of other local vendors, too, including City Cakes, which started selling jumbo cookies in Chelsea in 2007, and Brooklyn's Defonte’s Sandwich Shop. For those looking to expand their taste buds, three overseas options are new to the roster. Sri Lankan restaurant Hoppers, Indian bar Brigadiers and Noble Rot — all based in the U.K. — will serve up bites organizers assure are among London's most popular. While you're filling up on your NYC favorites and dabbling in something new, a host of panel discussions, comedy shows and musical performances will keep you entertained. More than 20 chefs, comedians, artists and food and drink experts (including a panel of wine aficionados) round out the EEEEEATSCON lineup. The Roots' Questlove is set for a panel chat diving into his career and soon-to-be-released book "Mixtape Potluck" on Oct. 5. Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, who runs the California-based Wade Cellars, will take to the stage the following day to discuss his move from basketball player to winemaker. Festival tickets are priced at $30 per day and can be purchased at theinfatuation.com. The Infatuation, an NYC-based restaurant recommendation website, is offering the option to buy into a $99 membership package, which comes with one free drink and line-skipping privileges. EEEEEATSCON full restaurant lineup: Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Shake Shack x Uncle Boons Crown Shy Brigadiers Tokyo Record Bar Razza Di An Di Salt & Straw Handmade Ice Cream Hoppers Daily Provisions Crif Dogs Sanguich De Miami KOPITIAM Mama’s TOO! Bite into Maine La Contenta The Doughnut Project Shanghai You Garden LoLo's Seafood Shack Besfren Revenge BBQ Kichin City Cakes Defonte's Sandwich Shop Noble Rot IF YOU GO: EEEEEATSCON comes to Forest Hills Stadium Oct. 5 and 6 from noon to 6 p.m. By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.