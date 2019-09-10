Whether your guilty pleasure is an extra-cheesy pizza, a juicy burger or a towering ice cream sundae, you'll find an excuse to indulge at EEEEEATSCON.

The food festival that brings more than two dozen restaurants to Forest Hills Stadium each fall expands from one day to two this year, meaning it'll be able to pack in extra sample-sized bites and squeeze in a few new Instagram-worthy creations.

This fall's newbies: a Shake Shack burger with a Thai twist and a custard sundae.

The burger chain has teamed up with NoLIta-based Thai restaurant Uncle Boons to serve up a "Shackburger take on Phat Bai Horapha," according to a release. The burger, available only for the Oct. 5-6 weekend at Forest Hills Stadium, tops a ground beef patty with Thai bird chili, Thai basil, griddled peppers and a crispy egg. You'll want to chase it down with a coconut custard concrete sundae — a combination of Shake Shack's signature concrete desserts and an Uncle Boons staple, toasted coconut ice cream.

"EEEEEATSCON is a food experience built in the spirit of a music festival, but with restaurants as the headliners," a release boasts.

The food festival gives you the chance to fill your plate with eats from a variety of other local vendors, too, including City Cakes, which started selling jumbo cookies in Chelsea in 2007, and Brooklyn's Defonte’s Sandwich Shop.

For those looking to expand their taste buds, three overseas options are new to the roster. Sri Lankan restaurant Hoppers, Indian bar Brigadiers and Noble Rot — all based in the U.K. — will serve up bites organizers assure are among London's most popular.

While you're filling up on your NYC favorites and dabbling in something new, a host of panel discussions, comedy shows and musical performances will keep you entertained. More than 20 chefs, comedians, artists and food and drink experts (including a panel of wine aficionados) round out the EEEEEATSCON lineup.

The Roots' Questlove is set for a panel chat diving into his career and soon-to-be-released book "Mixtape Potluck" on Oct. 5. Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, who runs the California-based Wade Cellars, will take to the stage the following day to discuss his move from basketball player to winemaker.

Festival tickets are priced at $30 per day and can be purchased at theinfatuation.com. The Infatuation, an NYC-based restaurant recommendation website, is offering the option to buy into a $99 membership package, which comes with one free drink and line-skipping privileges.

EEEEEATSCON full restaurant lineup:

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Shake Shack x Uncle Boons

Crown Shy

Brigadiers

Tokyo Record Bar

Razza

Di An Di

Salt & Straw Handmade Ice Cream

Hoppers

Daily Provisions

Crif Dogs

Sanguich De Miami

KOPITIAM

Mama’s TOO!

Bite into Maine

La Contenta

The Doughnut Project

Shanghai You Garden

LoLo's Seafood Shack

Besfren

Revenge BBQ

Kichin

City Cakes

Defonte's Sandwich Shop

Noble Rot