Choose lobster rolls, not Molly, at this weekend’s Electric Zoo

The now-infamous Electric Zoo Festival is back at Randall’s Island for Labor Day Weekend. The electronic music festival was cancelled after two days last year after two concertgoers died from taking Molly. For your safety, and enjoyment of the festival, we’re going to strongly suggest staying away from the drugs and getting your edible thrills from E Zoo’s food selection instead.

Here are a few options to stuff your face with during the three-day festivities. And don’t forget to hydrate!

— Bareburger: Organic, all-natural, free range burgers and vegan black bean burgers

—Beekman’s Burgers: Award winning burgers, Cheeseburgers, fries and watermelon

—Big D’s Grub Truck: Dumpling bar and dim sum

—Brooklyn Cured: Natural hot dogs/sausages

—Chickpea: Mediterranean cuisine. Hummus, baked falafel, kebab and more

— Everything about crêpes : Crêpes with sweet or savory fillings

— Handsome Hanks : Fried chicken sandwiches

— Hibachi Heaven : Hibachi

— Luke’s Lobster : Lobster rolls

— Mayhem & Stout : Braised meat sandwiches

— Melt Bakery : Ice cream sandwiches in assorted flavors

— Mexico Blvd : Tacos and tortas

— Roberta’s Pizza : Hand-tossed gourmet pizza

— Strawberry Fields : Fresh blended power smoothies

— Sunday Gravy : Chicken parm, macaroni, eggplant parm, meatball parm

— Thai BBQ : Stir fried noodles, rice bowl and pad thai