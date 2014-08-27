Quantcast
Eat and Drink

Choose lobster rolls, not Molly, at this weekend’s Electric Zoo

Melissa Kravitz
August 27, 2014
1 min read

Dumplings, burgers, fried chicken and pizza are all tastier than illicit substances.

The now-infamous Electric Zoo Festival is back at Randall’s Island for Labor Day Weekend. The electronic music festival was cancelled after two days last year after two concertgoers died from taking Molly. For your safety, and enjoyment of the festival, we’re going to strongly suggest staying away from the drugs and getting your edible thrills from E Zoo’s food selection instead. 

Here are a few options to stuff your face with during the three-day festivities.  And don’t forget to hydrate!

Bareburger: Organic, all-natural, free range burgers and vegan black bean burgers

Beekman’s Burgers: Award winning burgers, Cheeseburgers, fries and watermelon

Big D’s Grub Truck: Dumpling bar and dim sum

Brooklyn Cured: Natural hot dogs/sausages

Chickpea: Mediterranean cuisine. Hummus, baked falafel, kebab and more

Everything about crêpes: Crêpes with sweet or savory fillings

Handsome Hanks: Fried chicken sandwiches

Hibachi Heaven: Hibachi

Luke’s Lobster: Lobster rolls

Mayhem & Stout: Braised meat sandwiches

Melt Bakery: Ice cream sandwiches in assorted flavors

Mexico Blvd: Tacos and tortas

Roberta’s Pizza: Hand-tossed gourmet pizza

Strawberry Fields: Fresh blended power smoothies

Sunday Gravy: Chicken parm, macaroni, eggplant parm, meatball parm

Thai BBQ: Stir fried noodles, rice bowl and pad thai

Vegetarian Blvd: Vegetarian’s delight

