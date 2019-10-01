Get a taste of New York City’s top food and drink in your own home. Here’s a look at recent and upcoming releases from NYC chefs, mixologists and more.

'Antoni in the Kitchen' By: Antoni Porowski (with Mindy Fox)

You know him from: "Queer Eye," The Village Den reboot

The deal: The reality show foodie shares his slightly elevated, healthyish fare.

Recipe to try: Roasted carrots with carrot-top pesto

Good for: Hero wannabes

Out: Now

Price: $30

'Bobby at Home' By: Bobby Flay (with Stephanie Banyas and Sally Jackson)

You know him from: Gato, Food Network

The deal: The latest from the celeb chef goes inside his own kitchen, from morning to night.

Recipe to try: Spiced pumpkin pancakes with apple cider syrup

Good for: Those who appreciate approachable recipes

Out: Now

Price: $32.50

'Flour Lab' By: Adam Leonti (with Katie Parla)

You know him from: Leonti

The deal: Get making your own bread, as well as pasta, pizza and more, using freshly milled flour.

Recipe to try: Potato rolls with honey butter

Good for: Home cooks who geek out over flour

Out: Now

Price: $35

'Butcher and Beast' By: Angie Mar (with Jamie Feldmar)

You know her from: Beatrice Inn

The deal: The celebrated chef shares her recipes and insights into the NYC dining scene.

Recipe to try: Bone marrow-bourbon crème brûlée

Good for: Home cooks who like meat in their dessert

Out: Now

Price: $40

'Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter, Revised and Unlimited Edition' By: Daniel Humm

You know him from: Eleven Madison Park

The deal: If you didn't snap up one of the limited editions of this cookbook, now's your chance to get your hands on a (revised) copy.

Recipe to try: Black and white cookie with cheddar and apple

Good for: Those wanting a taste of the renowned fine-dining restaurant

Out: Oct. 15

Price: $75

'JGV: A Life in 12 Recipes' By: Jean-Georges Vongerichten (with Michael Ruhlman)

You know him from: Jean-Georges restaurant group

The deal: Explore the life of the esteemed chef with this memoir-esque cookbook.

Recipe to try: Pea guacamole

Good for: Jean-Georges devotees

Out: Oct. 8

Price: $26.95

'Hello, Cookie Dough' By: Kristen Tomlan

You know her from: DŌ

The deal: A cookbook for cookie dough seems kind of half-baked (ha!), but you can find more than 100 indulgent takes on the treat, including gluten-free and vegan options.

Recipe to try: Cookie dough-stuffed cinnamon rolls

Good for: Cookie dough diehards

Out: Oct. 15

Price: $28

'Mastering Spice' By: Lior Lev Sercarz (with Genevieve Ko)

You know him from: La Boîte

The deal: The spice shop owner and trained chef shows how to make  and use  a variety of spices.

Recipe to try: Brownies

Good for: Those looking to spice up (sorry) their everyday meals

Out: Oct. 15

Price: $35

'The NoMad Cocktail Book' By: Leo Robitschek

You know him from: The NoMad Bar

The deal: Originally published in "The NoMad Cookbook," this beverage book gets its own standalone edition, with more than 100 new recipes to boot.

Recipe to try: Fall sour Sons of Liberty

Good for: Armchair mixologists with fully stocked home bars

Out: Oct. 22

Price: $30