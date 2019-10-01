Eat and Drink Fall 2019 cookbooks include new releases from Angie Mar, Lidia Bastianich and more By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com Updated October 1, 2019 4:19 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Get a taste of New York City’s top food and drink in your own home. Here’s a look at recent and upcoming releases from NYC chefs, mixologists and more. 'Antoni in the Kitchen' Photo Credit: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt By: Antoni Porowski (with Mindy Fox)You know him from: "Queer Eye," The Village Den rebootThe deal: The reality show foodie shares his slightly elevated, healthyish fare.Recipe to try: Roasted carrots with carrot-top pestoGood for: Hero wannabesOut: NowPrice: $30 'Bobby at Home' Photo Credit: Clarkson Potter By: Bobby Flay (with Stephanie Banyas and Sally Jackson)You know him from: Gato, Food NetworkThe deal: The latest from the celeb chef goes inside his own kitchen, from morning to night.Recipe to try: Spiced pumpkin pancakes with apple cider syrupGood for: Those who appreciate approachable recipesOut: NowPrice: $32.50 'Flour Lab' Photo Credit: Clarkson Potter By: Adam Leonti (with Katie Parla)You know him from: LeontiThe deal: Get making your own bread, as well as pasta, pizza and more, using freshly milled flour.Recipe to try: Potato rolls with honey butterGood for: Home cooks who geek out over flourOut: NowPrice: $35 'Butcher and Beast' Photo Credit: Clarkson Potter By: Angie Mar (with Jamie Feldmar)You know her from: Beatrice InnThe deal: The celebrated chef shares her recipes and insights into the NYC dining scene.Recipe to try: Bone marrow-bourbon crème brûléeGood for: Home cooks who like meat in their dessertOut: NowPrice: $40 'Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter, Revised and Unlimited Edition' Photo Credit: Ten Speed Press By: Daniel HummYou know him from: Eleven Madison ParkThe deal: If you didn't snap up one of the limited editions of this cookbook, now's your chance to get your hands on a (revised) copy.Recipe to try: Black and white cookie with cheddar and appleGood for: Those wanting a taste of the renowned fine-dining restaurantOut: Oct. 15Price: $75 'JGV: A Life in 12 Recipes' Photo Credit: W. W. Norton & Company By: Jean-Georges Vongerichten (with Michael Ruhlman)You know him from: Jean-Georges restaurant groupThe deal: Explore the life of the esteemed chef with this memoir-esque cookbook.Recipe to try: Pea guacamoleGood for: Jean-Georges devoteesOut: Oct. 8Price: $26.95 'Hello, Cookie Dough' Photo Credit: Grand Central Publishing By: Kristen TomlanYou know her from: DŌThe deal: A cookbook for cookie dough seems kind of half-baked (ha!), but you can find more than 100 indulgent takes on the treat, including gluten-free and vegan options.Recipe to try: Cookie dough-stuffed cinnamon rollsGood for: Cookie dough diehardsOut: Oct. 15Price: $28 'Mastering Spice' Photo Credit: Clarkson Potter By: Lior Lev Sercarz (with Genevieve Ko)You know him from: La BoîteThe deal: The spice shop owner and trained chef shows how to make and use a variety of spices.Recipe to try: BrowniesGood for: Those looking to spice up (sorry) their everyday mealsOut: Oct. 15Price: $35 'The NoMad Cocktail Book' Photo Credit: Ten Speed Press By: Leo RobitschekYou know him from: The NoMad BarThe deal: Originally published in "The NoMad Cookbook," this beverage book gets its own standalone edition, with more than 100 new recipes to boot.Recipe to try: Fall sour Sons of LibertyGood for: Armchair mixologists with fully stocked home barsOut: Oct. 22Price: $30 'Felidia' Photo Credit: Knopf By: Lidia Bastianich (with Fortunato Nicotra and Tanya Bastianich Manuali)You know her from: Felidia, Becco, Del Posto, Eataly and PBSThe deal: The iconic restaurateur and prolific cookbook author shares a mix of old- and new-school Italian recipes from her flagship Upper East Side restaurant.Recipe to try: Pappardelle with mixed fresh mushroomsGood for: Bastianich completistsOut: Oct. 29Price: $35 By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.