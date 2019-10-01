LATEST PAPER
Get a taste of New York City’s top food and drink in your own home. Here’s a look at recent and upcoming releases from NYC chefs, mixologists and more.

'Antoni in the Kitchen'

Antoni in the Kitchen By: Antoni Porowski (with
Photo Credit: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

By: Antoni Porowski (with Mindy Fox)
You know him from: "Queer Eye," The Village Den reboot
The deal: The reality show foodie shares his slightly elevated, healthyish fare.
Recipe to try: Roasted carrots with carrot-top pesto
Good for: Hero wannabes
Out: Now
Price: $30

'Bobby at Home'

Bobby at Home By: Bobby Flay (with Stephanie
Photo Credit: Clarkson Potter

By: Bobby Flay (with Stephanie Banyas and Sally Jackson)
You know him from: Gato, Food Network
The deal: The latest from the celeb chef goes inside his own kitchen, from morning to night.
Recipe to try: Spiced pumpkin pancakes with apple cider syrup
Good for: Those who appreciate approachable recipes
Out: Now
Price: $32.50

'Flour Lab'

Flour Lab By: Adam Leonti (with Katie Parla)
Photo Credit: Clarkson Potter

By: Adam Leonti (with Katie Parla)
You know him from: Leonti
The deal: Get making your own bread, as well as pasta, pizza and more, using freshly milled flour.
Recipe to try: Potato rolls with honey butter
Good for: Home cooks who geek out over flour
Out: Now
Price: $35

'Butcher and Beast'

Butcher and Beast By: Angie Mar (with Jamie
Photo Credit: Clarkson Potter

By: Angie Mar (with Jamie Feldmar)
You know her from: Beatrice Inn
The deal: The celebrated chef shares her recipes and insights into the NYC dining scene.
Recipe to try: Bone marrow-bourbon crème brûlée
Good for: Home cooks who like meat in their dessert
Out: Now
Price: $40

'Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter, Revised and Unlimited Edition'

Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter, Revised and
Photo Credit: Ten Speed Press

By: Daniel Humm
You know him from: Eleven Madison Park
The deal: If you didn't snap up one of the limited editions of this cookbook, now's your chance to get your hands on a (revised) copy.
Recipe to try: Black and white cookie with cheddar and apple
Good for: Those wanting a taste of the renowned fine-dining restaurant
Out: Oct. 15
Price: $75

'JGV: A Life in 12 Recipes'

JGV: A Life in 12 Recipes By: Jean-Georges
Photo Credit: W. W. Norton & Company

By: Jean-Georges Vongerichten (with Michael Ruhlman)
You know him from: Jean-Georges restaurant group
The deal: Explore the life of the esteemed chef with this memoir-esque cookbook.
Recipe to try: Pea guacamole
Good for: Jean-Georges devotees
Out: Oct. 8
Price: $26.95

'Hello, Cookie Dough'

Hello, Cookie Dough By: Kristen Tomlan You know
Photo Credit: Grand Central Publishing

By: Kristen Tomlan
You know her from:
The deal: A cookbook for cookie dough seems kind of half-baked (ha!), but you can find more than 100 indulgent takes on the treat, including gluten-free and vegan options.
Recipe to try: Cookie dough-stuffed cinnamon rolls
Good for: Cookie dough diehards
Out: Oct. 15
Price: $28

'Mastering Spice'

Mastering Spice By: Lior Lev Sercarz (with Genevieve
Photo Credit: Clarkson Potter

By: Lior Lev Sercarz (with Genevieve Ko)
You know him from: La Boîte
The deal: The spice shop owner and trained chef shows how to make  and use  a variety of spices.
Recipe to try: Brownies
Good for: Those looking to spice up (sorry) their everyday meals
Out: Oct. 15
Price: $35

'The NoMad Cocktail Book'

The NoMad Cocktail Book By: Leo Robitschek You
Photo Credit: Ten Speed Press

By: Leo Robitschek
You know him from: The NoMad Bar
The deal: Originally published in "The NoMad Cookbook," this beverage book gets its own standalone edition, with more than 100 new recipes to boot.
Recipe to try: Fall sour Sons of Liberty
Good for: Armchair mixologists with fully stocked home bars
Out: Oct. 22
Price: $30

'Felidia'

Felidia By: Lidia Bastianich (with Fortunato Nicotra and
Photo Credit: Knopf

By: Lidia Bastianich (with Fortunato Nicotra and Tanya Bastianich Manuali)
You know her from: Felidia, Becco, Del Posto, Eataly and PBS
The deal: The iconic restaurateur and prolific cookbook author shares a mix of old- and new-school Italian recipes from her flagship Upper East Side restaurant.
Recipe to try: Pappardelle with mixed fresh mushrooms
Good for: Bastianich completists
Out: Oct. 29
Price: $35

