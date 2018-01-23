Fondue conjures images of an apres ski scene: sitting next to a roaring fireplace, wearing cozy sweaters and dipping things into molten cheese. Or it can make you think of Ron Burgundy from “Anchorman,” and — excuse the pun — scenes from cheesy ’70s movies.

When The NoMad executive chef Daniel Humm and chef de cuisine Michael Reilly were brainstorming for a Sunday-night only pop-up event at the NoMad Bar, both scenes crossed their minds.

“The idea was inspired by the cold weather,” Reilly explained. “It was, ‘What do people want, and is fun to do, but is also something new.’ It was a natural progression from chef Daniel’s childhood in Switzerland . . . and it’s perfect for the weather.

“We discussed the ’70s vibe, but thought a traditional Alpine ski house vibe was better,” he continued. “It’s casual, it’s what we know. It’s not forced.”

Last year, Mamma Guidara’s, an Italian pop-up complete with a special menu and full redecoration, took over the space. This version is not as involved.

“One of the arguments with the Italian takeover was that some customers wanted the experience, but also wanted their favorites from the menu that weren’t available,” Reilly said. “Now, people can still get their bar favorites.”

The special $55 menu starts with chicken consommé soup, salad with lardons and pumpkin seeds, charcuterie and pretzels with Dijon mustard.

Reilly wouldn’t spill the secret recipe for the fondue moitié-moitié, but he did say that they’re using “a very traditional Swiss blend” of artisanal, aged cheeses, with sourdough bread and potatoes for dipping.

For an extra $45, scrambled eggs and shaved black truffles can be added, which is especially tasty with the last of the thicker, caramelized cheese, Reilly said.

Save room for dessert — in this case a tarte Tatin with apple, cinnamon and caramel. Wash that all down with a Shümli Pflüml. A what? Basically a Swiss version of an Irish coffee, with coffee, sugar, plum eau de vie and whipped cream.

The special fondue menu is available Sunday nights from Jan. 28 through March 4. So, clear your Sunday night, don your favorite ski sweater and remember: No one likes a double-dipper.

The NoMad Bar is located at 10 W. 28th St. To make reservations, go to resy.com.

And if you’re really fond of fondue . . .

If you need fondue on nights other than Sunday, here are a few options.

Murray’s Cheese Bar

One of New York’s capitals of cheese. Visit the Greenwich Village flagship (254 Bleecker St.) and choose from hundreds of varieties to make your own fondue at home, or walk down the street to the Cheese Bar and have professionals make it for you. The Alpine-style fondue is made with Chablis and nutmeg and served with toasted country bread and an array of pickled vegetables. $25/serves 2; 264 Bleecker St., 646-476-8882, murrayscheesebar.com

Winter Garden at The Standard

Never eaten fondue outside in a yurt? There’s a first time for everything. The Fondue Feast at this East Village pop-up includes your choice of the Gruyere and Emmental Fondue, with sausages, potatoes and more, or the vegetarian-friendly Swiss Garden Fondue, with endive, cauliflower, squash and more. Open through March, $65/serves 8-10, $32/person for drink option, yurts have a four-person, $350 minimum for two hours; walk-ins available, for reservations call 212-228-3344 or email wintergarden@standardhotels.com; 25 Cooper Sq., standardhotels.com

Taureau

At this French bistro in the Village, start with traditional cheese fondue, move on to meat fondue dipped in hot oil or broth, and finish with chocolate fondue. “Full Village Prix Fixe” $52/person, “Cheese & Chocolate Special” $43/person; 558 Broome St., 212-228-2222, taureaunyc.com

Après Ski Fondue Chalet at Cafe Select

Take a stroll “Goodfellas”- style through the SoHo restaurant’s kitchen and into a backroom where you will find the seasonal chalet. Fondue and raclette are available daily, along with the regular menu. Seatings at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., fondues $22-$24/person, chocolate fondue for two $8/person (cash only); 212 Lafayette St., 212-925-9322, cafeselectnyc.com

Ladybird

This East Village “vegetable bar” offers several versions of their 100-percent vegan fondue. For the group, shareable fondues include the chardonnay and artichoke, mushroom and onion, or sun-dried tomato and basil ($38-$42/serves 2-3), as well as a chocolate fondue ($24/serves 2-3). Individual fondue servings of each are available on the late-night menu every day after 11 p.m. for $8. 111 E. Seventh St., 917-261-5524, ladybirdny.com