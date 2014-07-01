Free ice cream from Jeni’s Splendid at Gotham West Market

Free delicious cones and cups at the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in NYC.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, hailing from the great state of Ohio, has developed quite a following outside the Buckeye State.

The pints are sold at specialty grocers across the city, and a pop-up of Jeni’s is opening Wednesday inside the new far West Side food emporium Gotham West Market, at 600 11th Ave.

To celebrate, Jeni’s is giving away complimentary cups and cones of their unique ice cream on Wednesday, July 2 from 7 to 11 p.m. Flavors include salty caramel, wildberry lavender, dark chocolate and a new flavor created exclusively for the New York store called milk chocolate Bombay, made with spices from the NYC shop La Boîte.

New Yorkers: you know how it gets when there’s free food. If you want it, get there early and be prepared to wait. Charge up those iPhones!