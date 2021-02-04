From SoHo to Sag Harbor, Ed's Lobster Bar has you covered for Super Bowl deals | amNewYork

After such a fishy year, why not chow down on some seafood for Super Bowl LV this Sunday evening between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both locations offer take out and delivery packages which will serve between two and twelve people with entrees such as: shrimp cocktails served with Ed’s Cocktail Sauce, buffalo wings served with housemade blue cheese, crab & artichoke dip, short rib chili, Ed’s signature lobster rolls with a side of sea salt french fries, fried shrimp tacos, lobster nachos, and last but certainly not least, lobster mac and cheese.

To get one of these hard to pass up deals in time for kickoff, pre-orders should be placed by Friday, February 5.

Ed’s Lobster Bar asks that you email catering@lobsterbarnyc. com with your order, contact number, pickup or delivery time and delivery address if applicable.

Ed’s Lobster Bar is located 222 Lafayette St, SoHo location, open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Call 212-343-3236 for more information.

Sag Harbor location is open on Thursday through Sunday from 12 to 9 p.m. at 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, call 631-725-1131 for details.