May 13 is International Hummus Day, and Nanoosh is celebrating with free pop-up hummus bars.

Stop by any of Nanoosh’s NYC locations between 3 and 6 p.m. to take advantage of #freehummusday. Original and red pepper flavors will both be available and shakshuka sauce, green tahini and Mediterranean hot sauces will also be on hand for added flavor.

Nanoosh locations:

2012 Broadway

111 University Pl.

173 Madison Ave.

469 Seventh Ave.

30 Rockefeller Plaza