Grand Banks reopening set for April 15

Soon you’ll be eating oysters and sipping cocktails on a boat.

If you’re sick of winter and wishing spring would just get here already, here’s some good news: Grand Banks has set a reopening date.

Come April 15, it’ll be time to hoof it out to Pier 25 in TriBeCa to board the Sherman Zwicker schooner, slurp oysters and sip cocktails.

And this season, there should be less of a wait for a bivalve or glass of rose — we’re told a second bar is currently under construction in the bow of the boat. Cheers!

Chef Kerry Heffernan has some new menu items planned (more info on that will be released soon), but we’re thinking local seafood will be front and center, as Heffernan is a known sustainable seafood advocate.

See you there in seven weeks.