July 4th cocktails: toast to the red, white and blue

With Independence Day upon us, it’s time to toast to the red, white and blue. Here are three ways to do so in NYC:

Baron in the USA!

Brother Jimmy’s looks to the Boss for some cocktail inspiration with its Baron in the USA! high ball. The Baron Tequila-based libation also features Blue Curaçao, St. Germaine, lemonade and muddled lemons for a drink that’s as strong as it is sweet. $5, available July 4 at all NYC locations as well as Thursday at the West Side location (428 Amsterdam Ave., 212-501-7515), brotherjimmys.com

Red, White and Blue Frozen Margarita

Calexico will be getting into the Fourth of July spirit this weekend with some red, white and blue flavor. At the chain’s Greenpoint restaurant, you can sip on a frozen margarita specially made with cherry and blueberry swirls. Pair it with one of the weekend specials — the Sonora Dog or the Molé Burger — for a Cal-Mex spin on the backyard barbecue. $8, available Friday-Sunday at 645 Manhattan Ave., Greenpoint, 347-763-2129, calexico.net

Lady Liberty

Drink to New York’s very own symbol of freedom this Fourth of July at the W New York — Downtown. The Lady Liberty features rum, Orgeat, maraschino, Green Chartreuse, lime juice and just a dash of absinthe for an appropriately green drink. Grab a seat on the terrace and toast to the Freedom Tower within view. $16; 123 Washington St., 646-826-8600, wnewyork downtown.com