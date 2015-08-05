The LES is getting its second cat cafe soon!

Because one downtown cat cafe was not enough.

Meow-velous news, cat people: a new cat cafe is almost ready to open on the Lower East Side!

Koneko (26 Clinton St.), which translates to kitten in Japanese, will be America’s first “authentic Japanese-style cat cafe,” according to its website.

Who doesn’t want to eat sushi while a furry feline is purring in her lap?

Koneko has already opened reservations for cat naps in its Cattery starting on Monday, September 14. $15 gets you an hour with adoptable cats!

Walk-ins will be welcomed within the coming weeks.

While no menu for the cafe is available yet, Koneko is hiring a prep cook and a barista, leading us to believe you can have more than Meow Mix alongside your cup of coffee.

New York’s first official cat cafe, Meow Parlour (46 Hester St.), is still going strong.

The news was first reported by neighborhood blog Bowery Boogie.

The Lower East Side is becoming so much more purr-fect.